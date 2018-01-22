National event is canceled after more than 50 years in Louisville

USA, Alaska, recreational vehicle driving on road, side view (Photo: moodboard)

(LBF) -- A trade show that has been held in Louisville for more than 50 years won't be coming to town in 2018.

The RV Industry Association will not hold its National RV Trade Show this year. The annual event had been held in Louisville since 1962, except for one year — 1986, when it was held in Atlanta. The 2017 show was held Nov. 27-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The Louisville Convention & Visitors Bureau said attendance at the most recent trade show was 8,000 and that the economic impact for the event was projected at about $7 million.

The RVIA said in a news release that its board has decided that the organization needs a completely new approach.

