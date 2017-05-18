Nasty crash ends police chase through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A nasty crash ends a police chase. The suspect gets out of the car with his hands up. Police swarm the car with guns drawn and then several officers tackle him to the ground.

“This suspect's actions are placing everyone in jeopardy--everyone in danger,” said Major Jimmy Harper, LMPD.



Police say the chase started in the Portland neighborhood on Rowan Street and then down several west Louisville streets. From there it moved to the Watterson Expressway. At one point, police trying to cut him off. He then cuts through this grassy median and off onto Southern Parkway, crashing into a black SUV first and then another truck in the intersection. Amazingly no one was hurt.

“I was tickled to death that no one was hurt, even the perpetrator. I was really glad that no one was hurt. You don't ever want to see anybody hurt,” said Bill Davis, lives nearby.



But police say they had been trying to catch Stuart Timmonds since Friday. Police say officers responded to a burglary on Algonquin Parkway. Timmonds ran into a police car when tried to leave the scene. They had another run-in on Saturday. Officers tried to pull Timmonds over but he ran again, crashing his car near Cane Run Road and the Greenbelt Highway. But his spree wasn't over.



“Stupidly left my keys in the truck. He jumped in. After I went in and got the ice, I come back out and he took off in my truck,” said Eric Gathright, truck owner.



Gathright says he stopped at a Speedway on Cane Run Road on Sunday. His truck was stolen and four days later he saw it again, this time as he was home watching the news.



“I was saying a couple choice words, jumping up and down and then when he crashed I fell to my knees and I was like no, no, oh God,” he said



One person arrested and cars destroyed--but many thankful that everyone walked away from this crash.



“If we don't care about each other then what do we have? You have to at least have caring in your heart,” Gathright said.

Timmonds was taken to the hospital after the crash. Once he is released he will be taken to Metro Corrections.

