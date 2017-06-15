Names chosen for 2 maned wolf pups at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Two maned wolf pups at the Louisville Zoo now have names thanks to an online contest.



The zoo said in a statement that the winning names for the pups, which were born in February, are Cora and Catina. Zookeepers picked out five sets of names and then allowed guests to vote online for which set best suited the animals.



Cora is short for Coração, which means "heart" in Portuguese. It was submitted by zoo keepers because the pups were born on Valentine's Day. Catina means "pure" in Portuguese.



The maned wolf pups are the first at the Louisville Zoo in a decade.

