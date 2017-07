Novak Center for Children's Health (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – UofL’s pediatric center, which opens next July, will be named after the retired chair and CEO of YUM! Brands, David Novak. It will be called the Novak Center for Children’s Health.

One floor of the building and a pedway will be named in honor of the WHAS Crusade for Children.

