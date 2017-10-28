NAACP holds annual Freedom Fund Banquet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One of the city’s leading civil rights organizations held a major fundraiser Saturday night.

The NAACP held its annual Freedom Fund Banquet at the Crowne Plaza with White House correspondent and CNN political analyst April Ryan as the special guest.

Raoul Cunningham, Louisville chapter president, says he’s continuing to put out calls to action to community members and those in attendance.

The NAACP has held these banquets for the past 30 years in their fight to ensure the rights of all people and to eliminate racial hatred and discrimination.

