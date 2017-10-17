High angle view of a life preserver (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - A Murray State graduate who works in Louisville as a nurse is competing on this season's "Survivor" on CBS.



Jessica Johnston graduated from the university in 2009 and is now an acute care nurse practitioner at Norton Hospital in Louisville.



A release from Murray State says Johnston likes to seek adventure so it was an easy decision to audition for the long-running reality competition show. The winner receives a prize of $1 million.



Johnston says coming up through Murray State's nursing program helped her later prepare for and play "Survivor." She says she had to learn discipline but also how to be social and have friends while excelling academically.

