Murder victim's family questions if court is tough enough on teens

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Teens committing violent crimes isn’t a new trend, but increasingly the family members of victims say the court system is dropping the ball on sentencing.

“It’s frustrating the different things that you hear in court,” said Meme Bard.

Every time Meme Bard steps into court, she’s transported back to the day that five teens allegedly killed her father Lonnie last summer.

“Words can’t describe it,” said Bard. “You know I miss my father.”

The family of Lonnie Bard pushed for his alleged killers to be tried as adults.

“They need to be held responsible,” said Bard. “If they were tried as teens then no one would know about what is going on in the community, and it would be a closed case.”

Unfortunately, teen murder cases are nothing new in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, where the law requires they be tried as adults if they’re over 14.

“We see this unfortunately it happens,” said Jeff Cooke. “Violence has become sort of an epidemic.”

While the burden of proof is the same whether the defendant is charged as a teen, or as an adult, Assistant Commonwealth Jeff Cooke says they often have one thing in common.

“Guns primarily are what kill people,” said Cooke.

If they’re sentenced as teens the penalties remain the same, but Kentucky law requires they be resentenced once they turn 18 1/2, and it can be hard for juries to remember that these kids are killers.

“The court system sometimes drops the ball in terms of the way that they handle the teens,” said Bard.

“Often times because of their youth they go at the lower end of the range,” said Cooke. “They think gosh we shouldn’t be so tough. Obviously, the victim doesn’t know the difference of how old the person was that pulled the trigger.”

“He understands that teens are going to mess up, and people make mistakes,” said Bard. “I don’t really know if I’m as forgiving as I know he would be.”

© 2018 WHAS-TV