Murder trial continues for Lloyd Hammond

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The trial of a Louisville man accused of killing two people continues in a decade-old murder investigation.

Lloyd Hammond is accused of killing Terrell Cherry and William Sawyer back in 2006. He was convicted of their murders in 2010 but that verdict was overturned.

The supreme court ruled the judge shouldn't have allowed jurors to hear a witness' taped statement.

The witness, Troya Sheckles, was killed at Shelby Park before she could testify. Hammond's brother was found guilty of her death in 2014.

The trial is expected to wrap up sometime this week.



