Close Multiple people shot in Smoketown WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:09 PM. EDT September 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – MetroSafe confirms at least three people are shot at S. Clay and Rose Lane St. in Louisville.Police are investigating.Check back for updates to this breaking story. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO? Experts warn of phony calls to steal money Louisville cracks down on illegal dumpers Bow tie business turns teenager's passion into profession Louisville to hold 'World's Largest Potluck' Victory Park shooting victim identified Proffitt Report: Louisville's 'pipe dreams' Clarksville police officer accused of stealing from little league program INTERVIEW: Bourbon & Beyond & Top Chefs A father's plea after daughter's suicide More Stories S. Indiana mother charged in crash that killed her… Sep 22, 2017, 5:44 p.m. Steel plant opens, gives $30,000 to local school Sep 22, 2017, 5:55 p.m. LMPD embraces new policy on working with ICE Sep 22, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs