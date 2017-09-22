WHAS
Multiple people shot in Smoketown

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:09 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – MetroSafe confirms at least three people are shot at S. Clay and Rose Lane St. in Louisville.

Police are investigating.

Check back for updates to this breaking story. 

