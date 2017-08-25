Mother, 2 children found dead in Lynnview

Shooting on Bluebird Ave. (Photo: Heather Fountaine)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – MetroSafe confirms that multiple victims, including two children, have been shot in the Lynnview neighborhood of Louisville, on Bluebird Avenue.

The shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m.

A mother, and two children, ages 8 and 10, were found shot to death inside a home.

The coroner, homicide unit, and PIO are at the scene.

Two young boys, 8 and 10 years old, and their mother found dead in their home on Bluebird Avenue. There are no outstanding suspects @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/HrPfp5BwWF — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) August 26, 2017

