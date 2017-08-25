WHAS
Mother, 2 children found dead in Lynnview

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:03 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – MetroSafe confirms that multiple victims, including two children, have been shot in the Lynnview neighborhood of Louisville, on Bluebird Avenue.

The shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m.

A mother, and two children, ages 8 and 10, were found shot to death inside a home.

The coroner, homicide unit, and PIO are at the scene.

Check back for updates to this story.

