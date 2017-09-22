Muhammad Ali's Childhood Home Museum closed (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum on Grand Avenue has closed its doors. The home in West Louisville, where Ali was raised opened in May 2016 just days before Ali's death on June 3.

We talked to one of the co-owners of the house, Evan Bochetto and he says it was a tough decision to close.

A lot of work went into the house which was abandoned and rundown when it was purchased in 2012.

Bochetto says more than 10,000 people had already toured the home.

