Muhammad Ali's 75th birthday celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--There's a celebration for the one and only Muhammad Ali who would've turned 75 Jan.17.

There are several events around Kentuckiana, including some at the Ali Center will be going on to follow the principals Ali set for his life.

One activity includes The Community Connections group putting together more than 20 new bikes for foster care children in Louisville.

The goal is to honor Ali by contributing 75 hours of service, in recognition of 75 years.

