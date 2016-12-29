Muhammad Ali to be given Thomas Edison Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Next month Muhammad Ali will be posthumously awarded the Thomas Edison Award. Greater Louisville INC and the Metro Chamber of Commerce say the award is in recognition of Ali's life and lasting impact on the world.
The groups say Ali's decision to place the Ali Center downtown transformed downtown Louisville into an international destination for millions.
The award will be presented on January 25 at the Louisville Palace Theatre.
