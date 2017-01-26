WHAS
Muhammad Ali picture given to London Mayor

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 12:11 PM. EST January 26, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Mayor Greg Fischer is overseas in London and presenting a picture of Muhammad Ali to the mayor of that city.

Sadiq Khan, who took office in May of 2016, excepted the framed photo with pride.

Khan is the first Muslim mayor.

 

