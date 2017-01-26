Muhammad Ali picture given to London Mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Mayor Greg Fischer is overseas in London and presenting a picture of Muhammad Ali to the mayor of that city.

Sadiq Khan, who took office in May of 2016, excepted the framed photo with pride.

Khan is the first Muslim mayor.

Very pleased to talk with @MayorofLondon and present him this portrait of Louisville hometown hero Muhammad Ali @AliCenter pic.twitter.com/p3pC8KHUtH — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) January 26, 2017

