MSD to open Main and Hancock in October

A sewer collapse closes downtown roads on August 30, 2017

Weeks after a sewer collapse, some key streets in downtown Louisville should be back open to limited traffic by October 8th.

A portion of East Main and Hancock streets have been closed since August 30th when that sewer collapse was discovered.

MSD says the collapse was simply due to the 69-year-old pipe's age and deterioration over time. While crews had initially thought they would need to keep the streets closed for several more months, a laser scan showed that project could wait.

