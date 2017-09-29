MSD to open Main and Hancock in October

Weeks after a sewer collapse, some key streets in downtown Louisville should be back open to limited traffic by October 8th.
A portion of East Main and Hancock streets have been closed since August 30th when that sewer collapse was discovered.
MSD says the collapse was simply due to the 69-year-old pipe's age and deterioration over time. While crews had initially thought they would need to keep the streets closed for several more months, a laser scan showed that project could wait.
