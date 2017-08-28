MSD says Louisville not ready for another big flood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – According to Metropolitan Sewer District, MSD, it only needs to rain three inches in 24 hours for certain parts of Louisville to flood.

Ray Peake hasn't forgotten 30 years ago when parts of Kentuckiana were ten feet under water in 1997.



“Our first floor had a light that hit the ceiling and that light was full of water, but it never hit the ceiling, so it was about a two-inch gap there.”



Peake was living off of Highway 111 in Southern Indiana. He told WHAS11 News that he remembers the rain coming down.



“As we move up to the second floor, we're watching it the steps and coming up and up and up.”



It took Peake over a year to fix the damage and redo his home.



“Anybody that lived down there, you'll never forget it.”



MSD responded to flooding incidents before, building flood walls after the disaster in 1937. Then they built water basins, that helps collect excess storm water, after the flooding in 1997. But MSD told WHAS 11 News basins are not enough to protect us from flooding disasters.



“Those are just to address overflows. The projects identified in the critical repair plan go way and above that,” MSD’s Executive Director, Tony Parrott, said.



The Critical Repair Plan includes things like updating aging infrastructure, but better protection from flooding will cost you. MSD has already raised rates: an additional $3.69 starting this month, but MSD said that's still not enough.



“We're not going to be able to do any of the work that was identified as part of our critical repair plan,” Parrott said.



Peake lives in Louisville now and said despite the flooding he went through 30 years ago, he would rather take another chance than pay more bucks.



“I don't want to spend any more money,” Peake said.



MSD said they won't stop trying to move their critical repair plan forward.

The Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District’s board voted to increase rates by nearly 7 percent beginning Aug. 1.

