MSD rate hike will go into effect Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metropolitan Sewer District customers are getting ready to see their bills go up.
The MSD board has approved a 6.9 percent rate increase for its residential and business customers starting Tuesday.
This comes after Metro Council members blocked a significantly higher rate increase last week.
MSD had previously said it needed as much as $4.3 billion over the next 20 years for upgrade projects.
Despite the lower rate hike, officials say some projects will continue while others will be slowed down or put on hold.
