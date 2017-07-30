MSD rate hike will go into effect Tuesday

MSD sign (Photo: Daniels, Christopher, WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metropolitan Sewer District customers are getting ready to see their bills go up.

The MSD board has approved a 6.9 percent rate increase for its residential and business customers starting Tuesday.



This comes after Metro Council members blocked a significantly higher rate increase last week.



MSD had previously said it needed as much as $4.3 billion over the next 20 years for upgrade projects.



Despite the lower rate hike, officials say some projects will continue while others will be slowed down or put on hold.

© 2017 WHAS-TV