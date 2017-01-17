MSD flood and sewer work could top $4 billion

Flood protection (Photo: MSD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Over the next twenty years, the Metropolitan Sewer District could spend as much as $4.3 billion dollars to improve Louisville's systems.



That price tag covers hundreds of projects to improve the Ohio River flood protection system, crumbling infrastructure and wastewater treatment facilities.

MSD has created a plan outlining those 506 projects and they want to hear your thoughts. They will host several community conversations over the next few months.

To learn more about MSD’s Critical Repair and Reinvestment Plan visit www.louisvillemsd.org/CriticalRepairPlan.

