MSD board approves 6.9% rate increase

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Metropolitan Sewer District customers will see their bills go up an average of around $3 after a vote on Friday morning.

The MSD board has approved a 6.9 percent rate increase for its residential and business customers starting Tuesday.

This comes after Metro Council members blocked a significantly higher rate increase on Thursday.

MSD had previously said it needed as much as 4.3 billion over the next 20 years for upgrade projects.

Despite the lower rate hike, officials say some projects will continue but others will be slowed down or put on hold.

