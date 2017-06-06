Move over bourbon, the suds are flowing at Whiskey Row

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – In the 1800's, Louisville was a hopping beer town.

The big names were family names, Oertel's, with its catchy slogan "Cheer Up with Oertel's. Get more fun out of life!" There was Frank Fehr's (fair) Brewing Company, where the company logo and advertising read, "It's always Fehr weather!"

Of course, you can't forget the original Falls City Beer, called “pasteurized and bitter free."

Now say hello to what will become an authentic Louisville German beer hall. Just like the old days, it will be located in a building built in 1871 on Washington Street, which is actually the backside of Whiskey Row.

Chip Herchert the managing partner of the project, which will open in 2018 says, "We saw a need because there wasn't a beer hall with a communal beer hall downtown."

With enormous growth on Whiskey Row all around them, they see the lunch and dinner spot as a hit. Herchert says, “We might have a special dinner guest chef from Germany. We will have a good abundance of German-themed items."

Plus something else original to Louisville's once famed beer gardens: authentic sausages and bratwursts.

Herchert and his partners also own the successful "Sidebar at Whiskey Row", near the KFC Yum Center.

