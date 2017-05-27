WHAS
Mourners gather for funeral of 7-year-old killed by stray bullet

Family, mourners grieve death of 7-year-old

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 7:25 PM. EDT May 27, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Saturday marked the day a family had to say their painful goodbye to a 7-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet.

DeQuante Hobbs Jr. was sitting at his kitchen table May 21, enjoying a snack, when a stray bullet went through a window and killed him.

Hundreds of mourners came out to the little boy’s funeral. Coming together to grieve his death and celebrate his life – a life loved ones say was taken far too soon.

A special celebration of life is being planned for DeQuante on June 8 at the Chestnut Street YMCA. The event is open to the public.

No arrests have been made in DeQuante’s death.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

 

