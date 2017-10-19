Mountain bike trail opens at Kentucky park

(Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images for Ironman) (Photo: Harry Engels, 2015 Getty Images)

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - State parks officials say Levi Jackson State Park in Kentucky has opened a new 7-mile mountain bike trail.

Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland says the Broken Spoke Mountain Bike Trail will help attract more tourists to the park at London. Holland attended the trail's formal opening this week.

Parks officials say the city of London and the Friends of Levi Jackson State Park funded the bike trail, which can be expanded.

Levi Jackson State Park also features a campground, swimming pool, grist mill, museum and gift shop, hiking trails and the Tree Top Adventure aerial park.

