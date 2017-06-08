Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

Accident (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Metro Police says speed played a role in the crash that killed a motorcycle driver early Friday morning.

The crash happened on East Chestnut after 12:30 a.m. in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

Police say the driver was riding at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the bike and hit a fence.

Family members riding behind the motorcyclist in a separate vehicle, saw the crash and took him to the hospital where he died.

The man was not wearing a helmet.

The crash shut down a section of Chestnut for about 2 hours, that street has since reopened.

