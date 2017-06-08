Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Metro Police says speed played a role in the crash that killed a motorcycle driver early Friday morning.
The crash happened on East Chestnut after 12:30 a.m. in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
Police say the driver was riding at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the bike and hit a fence.
Family members riding behind the motorcyclist in a separate vehicle, saw the crash and took him to the hospital where he died.
The man was not wearing a helmet.
The crash shut down a section of Chestnut for about 2 hours, that street has since reopened.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs