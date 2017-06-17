Motorcyclist dead after colliding with SUV

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro police responded to a collision involving a motorcyclist and a Nissan SUV at Grinstead and Upland Road at 8:35 Saturday morning.
The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the SUV received no injuries.
Grinstead is closed to traffic between Upland and Galt.
An investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs