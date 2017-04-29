Motorcycle collision leaves one pedestrian dead

Accident (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD 7th Division officers responded to a call of a collision involving two vehicles and one pedestrian on Preston Highway at Canal Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to witnesses and a preliminary LMPD investigation a female pedestrian was stopped in the left southbound lane of Preston Highway yelling at a vehicle that almost hit her.

At the same time, a motorcyclist was driving in the same left southbound lane and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle and a passenger were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD says the pedestrian may have been under the influence of alcohol.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

