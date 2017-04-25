Mothers searching for answers after both sons killed last summer

Larry Brewer, and Cameron Pugh

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two mothers who lost their sons last year are coming together to make sure their boys are not forgotten. Sue-Lin Davis and Angela Williams say the double-murder has brought them closer.



“It's sad to get that close to someone over death,” Davis, the mother of Larry Brewer said.



“She knows my loss and I know hers,” Williams, the mother of Cameron Pugh, explained



Cameron Pugh, 18 and Larry Brewer, 22 were shot and killed August 2016 on South Hancock. It’s been 8 months, and there are still no arrests and still no answers.



“It’s a struggle every day not to have an answer of your son being murdered in broad daylight. No one's seen nothing is what they say,” Davis said.



Davis keeps the picture of her son, Larry close to her heart, part of the necklace that says ‘a piece of my heart is in Heaven.’



Larry was her only child. She told WHAS11 she has never spoken publicly about her son, until now.



“I feel like if I came forward, and asked and plead, then maybe somebody will talk.”



The boys grew up together, according to Davis. Cameron's mother said she wakes up every day waiting for that phone call from police that someone has been caught.





“Who knows if I'm walking past who did it, who knows if their friends of my son, who knows if they know me, you just don't know,” Williams said.



She said she's at the cemetery every day to be with her son.



“The deadliest year ever, 2016, I don't want him to just be a number in there. That's my son, that's my heart.”



The mothers told WHAS11 News they lose sleep knowing their children's killers are still out there.



“They are not locked up, they're walking the street. They're able to speak, hug, eat with their loved ones. We cannot do that, we don't have our boys here no more,” Davis said.



Their sons laid to rest, but these mothers feeling anything but peace.

The anonymous tip line was created by LMPD years ago. People can call 574-LMPD and their identity will remain unknown.

