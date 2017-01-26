Mother wants JCPS bus monitors after alleged sexual assault

Bus seats (photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- For 18 years, she says she's done her best to protect her son.



“All those years of being that vigilant, just undone in a matter of minutes,” a JCPS mother said. She wishes to remain anonymous.



She says last Thursday her son became a victim of a sexual assault on his JCPS school bus. She says her son is severely autistic and rode the bus with other students with special needs and despite her previous requests, a monitor did not ride the bus.



“It was easily preventable by the school district and should have been prevented,” she said.



District officials say they were reviewing bus video for another unrelated incident when they came across the alleged sexual assault. This mother says she believe this isn't the first time.



“He's come off the bus many time with his clothing on backwards, his shoes off, disheveled. I assumed it was happening at school,” she said.



As a mother of a Ballard High School student, she says the school has been nothing but helpful, even though she did request a bus monitor twice in the past. She says JCPS has not done their part and others agree.



“Who dropped the ball?” WHAS11’s Ana Rivera asked.

“I would say it would have to be the district because why a have special needs bus if they're not going to have extra people on there to attend to the special needs of those students?” said John Stovall.



The president of the bus drivers' union, Stovall says he plans to request a change. He wants to see a monitor on every bus that carried students with special needs. It’s a change this mother wants to see immediately.



“I won't get peace of mind back. [My son] won't forget it. It can't be undone. There's not another child in the world out there—special needs or not—that should ever be sexually assaulted,” she said.

JCPS tells WHAS11 they cannot confirm or deny if the victim's mother requested a bus monitor in the past because of student and medical privacy laws, but they did say that there is now a monitor on the bus where the incident happened.

The victim's mother has secured a lawyer to figure out her next steps.

