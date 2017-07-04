Mother urges sober driving after son's tragic death

Ramona Pennington and son, Michael Tungate (Photo: provided)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville mom is sharing the tragic story of her son’s death, hoping that it will prevent others from drinking and getting behind the wheel.

Michael Tungate, 28, was riding his motorcycle home from work on May 25 when he was hit by another vehicle on Bardstown Road.

Police said the other driver, Monty Janes, was intoxicated. He was arrested for DUI and assault.

Tungate suffered grave injuries in the crash. He had been in a coma for more than four weeks when he died last Friday.

“I cry for him every day. I loved him so much,” said his mother, Ramona Pennington. “He was a joy to everybody. He really did try to live life.”

Tungate was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Iraq War. His mother said Independence Day had always been her son’s favorite holiday. She now hopes those celebrating will remember her son and designate a sober driver or get a cab or rideshare.

“I hope they celebrate the Fourth of July like no other, but don’t get stupid because things can happen,” Pennington said.

Monty Janes could face additional charges now that Tungate has died. The case is expected to go before the Grand Jury on July 17.

Tungate’s funeral arrangements are still pending.

