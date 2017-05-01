Mother pleads guilty in Clarksville girl's death

Alexis Arensman (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The mother of a Clarksville 3-year-old has pleaded guilty in connection with her death.

Cynthia Weigleb pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death and injury.

Three-year-old Alexis Arensman died in February 2015 after she was found unresponsive in her home. She died of battered child syndrome and her sister was severely injured.

The plea agreement has Weigleb serving 32 years in prison and prosecutors said it’s a fair sentence.

“I feel very comfortable with the evidence we have. This is a very good resolution. It has her going to prison for a long time and I was more comfortable taking this plea than risking going to trial and having her acquitted at trial that it seemed to be based on the evidence she was guilty of,” Jeremy Mull, a prosecutor, said.

Weigleb’s co-defendant and boyfriend Joseph Manske has already pleaded guilty in the case.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

