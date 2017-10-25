Mother on a mission aims to create community center where son was murdered

Rose Smith plans to turn home near site of her son's murder into a community center (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Rose Smith is a grieving mother, but she makes it her mission to be so much more. She now owns the property where her son was shot and killed three years ago.

The corner of 25th and Standard is where Cory Crowe took his last breath.

"We still don't know who did it or why. We have no answers at all. No answers at all,” Rose Smith said.

A cross marks the spot where police found his body. For the past three years, it’s been a reminder of the violence that stole his life.

That’s a reputation his mother, Rose Smith, wants to change.

"I decided to make a phone call to see who owned the property- it was just in my spirit. I wanted to obtain the house,” Smith said.

The decrepit house that sits behind his memorial has been abandoned for years and is an eyesore on the block, but now it belongs to Rose.

She said, "I could just hear him in my ear- you go momma. He already knows. He's with me. I couldn't do this without him."

She sees a future community center on the property, where children can go to grow.

"I think they will have a sense of belonging, a sense of hope, a sense of joy, and a sense of acceptance,” Smith said.

Right now, the house sits in disarray with missing windows and walls. It needs serious repair, but Rose said she’s ready for the challenge.

"I believe that in the long run, if it’s just one child, one young guy, one young girl, it will make a big difference. I'll feel like my son's life wasn't in vain Smith said.

Those passionate plans are coming from a mourning mother, who is now hoping to change the lives of children on the very spot where her own child's life was cut short.

Rose will be partnering with Side by Side to provide programming.

Get in touch with the ACE Project to learn how you can help.

