Mother offers reward to find driver who killed her daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Early morning walks were an important part of Monedria Malone's daily routine. They were a stress reliever that helped her deal with the pressures of civilian life after returning from Iraq.



“She went from high school straight to the military,” her mother Marguarite explained.



But the 35-year-old soldier’s walk on April 22, 2017 down East Indian Trail would be her last.



“It's a sad thing, the fact that she's gone.”



Police said Malone was hit by a car that early Saturday morning. The driver left the scene and has still not been found.



Malone’s mother is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that would lead to a conviction.



“He has to pay the price for what he did,” Marguarite explained.



Louisville Metro Police have shared photos of the suspect's vehicle, a dark SUV near the corner of East Indian Trail and Unseld, off of Newburg Road.





“Sometimes I feel like she's still here,” her mother explained.



Marguerite is constantly reminded of that morning. The corner where it happened can be seen from her front porch, and is right across from the church she attends every Sunday.



“When I go to church I try hard to focus on God, and not that,” she said.



Monedria was a daughter, a sister and an auntie. Her mother said she wants to forgive her daughter's killer, but she needs to know who he is first.



“I have to see who he is, see his face and tell him, I forgive you, I forgive you. The mother of Monedria Malone forgives you.”



Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

