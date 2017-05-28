Mother of slain 7-year-old seeking justice, audience with governor

MAY 28, 2017; Michesha Norment, mother of DeQuante Hobbs, talks during a press conference led by activist Christopher 2X. Seven-year-old DeQuante was hit by a stray bullet while inside his home on May 21, 2017. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The young boy staring back in the photos with a smile on his face serves as a painful reminder for Micheshia Norment of her son, cruelly snatched away from her by a bullet.

"Losing a 7-year-old child, nothing helps with the grief of losing a child. Nothing at all," she said. "My child didn't ask for this. He was on his tablet at home - a safe place. There should be no reason."

Dequante Hobbs Jr., known by his family as L'il Q, was killed last Sunday evening when a bullet believed to have been fired from outside his home struck him while he was sitting eating cake.

"I tried to save my son and I couldn't," Norment said. "I watched him take his last breath. It's the hardest thing I could ever do."

Dequante's murder has spurred Gov. Matt Bevin, R.-Kentucky, to announce a plan to stop the violence. Bevin is expected to meet with religious leaders this Thursday to talk about these issues and Norment said she wants a spot at the table to give her testimony of the personal impact of gun violence.

May 27, 2017; Mourners gather for the funeral of 7-year-old DeQuante Hobbs Jr. DeQuante was killed on May 21 after a stray bullet struck him while he was sitting in his home in the Russell neighborhood. (Photo: WHAS)

"When I talked to him, I feel like he understands but I feel like he don't understand, because ain't nobody can. I'm his mother," she said. Norment said she had spoken with Bevin earlier this week.

Norment's goal now is to find her son's killer and to find justice for the 7-year-old, who was laid to rest Saturday. She hopes her testimony will spur people to come forth with information.

"I feel you can't stop anything from happening," she said. "The most you can do is talk to people to prevent it from happening again. But the way the world spins nowadays, talking don't get to people. Action does."

Dequante Hobbs (Photo: Family photo of Dequante Hobbs, WHAS)

While it is hard not having L'il Q by her side, Norment said she will never stop seeking justice for her little boy - after all, she says it's what he would have wanted.

Metro Police is still investigating. Anyone with information should contact police through the anonymous tip line - 574-LMPD.

