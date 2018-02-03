Mother of Grand Avenue murder victim pleads for answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The makeshift memorial around the telephone pole continues to grow as family and loved ones leave balloons, flowers and stuffed animals along with their tears, marking the site where Chatariona Harrison was taken from them Friday afternoon.

"I raised her to be a good girl and she did that for me," Lashonda Whitfield, Harrison's mother, said. "She did it for me. She didn't deserve this."

It was just after noon on Friday when Louisville Metro Police said there was a shooting on Grand Avenue a block away from Victory Park. Harrison's mother said she and Harrison's father ran outside their home after the shooting, where they found their 18-year-old daughter shot inside a car.

"He pulled her out of the car and screamed her name a couple times before she stopped breathing," Whitfield said.

"This is crazy to me. It's crazy," neighbor Regina Bowman said. "I feel like crying, but why? Why? It's like God has closed His eyes to Louisville."

Whitfield said her daughter had left to go to the store before heading for work when she was shot. She said Harrison didn't have any problems with other people, which makes her unable to understand who would want her daughter dead and why.

"She had goals. She wanted to go somewhere," she said. "She wanted to be somebody. She wasn't trying to be out here in these streets."

The reason for her death is unexplainable to her mother, as Whitfield is only able to offer up a prayer to a daughter she knows will not be coming home.

"I know you're in a better place, but I love you," she said. "I love you. Watch over me and your brothers and sisters."

While all the pleading can't being Harrison back, Whitfield does have one plea directed at those responsible.

"Whoever did this to my baby, please, please, please, please turn yourself in," she said. "Please turn yourself in."

Louisville Metro Police does not have any suspects in this case at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police through the anonymous tip line: 574-LMPD.

