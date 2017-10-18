LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The man accused of killing 7-year-old DeQuante Hobbs was in the same room as the child's mother for the first time Wednesday. It was Wyatt Williams first pre-trial hearing.

Police said Williams killed DeQuante when he fired bullets in a backyard next to the child's home and one of those bullets went through the window and hit DeQuante in the neck.

With tears streaming down her face, DeQuante Hobbs’ mother saw the man charged with her son's murder for the first time.

"He came out, he nodded his head at his family like what ups and he didn't care. It just seem like he was heartless,” Michesha Norment said.

Williams was arrested and charged with the murder of 7-year-old DeQuante in July, two months after the child was hit and killed by a stray bullet while eating cake at his kitchen table.

Wyatt Williams was charged with the murder of DeQuante Hobbs after he shot a gun from a nearby location with the bullet striking the 7-year-old while he was inside his home.

Police said Williams fired his weapon from the backyard next door, during a dice game.

"He took my junior. He took my first child. I can't get that back,” Norment said.

"Obviously when we're talking about a 7-year-old child the emotions run high and I certainly understand that and I will work with the family to make sure they feel as comfortable as possible with this process,” Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ryan Conroy said.

The prosecutor said she is well aware of how difficult this case will be for the community and the child's family. She said she hopes to bring answers and closure for both.

As for Micheshsa Norment, she said she wants justice for her son.

"The most we can do is pray that he gets what he deserves,” Norment said.

Williams is expected back in court on Jan. 8.

