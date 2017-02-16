Mother of 18-year-old killed: ‘My son helped solve his murder'

Brandi McCoy-Key, Josh Evans' mother (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It sounds like a scene from a movie. Eighteen-year-old Josh Evans was shot and killed on Valentine’s Day on Longfield Ave. in South Louisville.

His mother said her son posted on Facebook about 45 minutes before he was killed, naming the suspects who were later arrested.

Many say the power of social media can be used for good or evil.

As Brandi McCoy-Key states, “If he had not made hat post that night, they wouldn't have known where to look. They wouldn't have known where to look because it was dark. Those guys were hiding between houses. They could have put it off on anybody.”

Brandi McCoy-Key is Joshua Evans' mother. Her son turned 18 on Feb. 13, around 4:15 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Police were called to Longfield Ave. where they say Evans was shot and killed.

Through our investigation, we found Evans' Facebook page. His last post was made at 3:22 a.m. on Valentine’s Day, mentioning a person named Tristan Jewell and another person named “Tay.”

His mother adds, “I'm not proud of the trash he was talking. I used to argue with Josh all the time about saying that kind of stuff on Facebook, but this is one time I can honestly say I'm very proud of him for posting that, otherwise they wouldn't be in custody right now.”

She says her son was across the street from his home, celebrating his birthday when he walked outside. She details, “Just as his dad is walking up to the sidewalk, Josh walks up and blood is running out of his mouth and he says, ‘Dad, I think they got me,’ and fell to the ground right in front of his dad.”

Later that afternoon, Tristan Jewell and Devonta Anderson were arrested and charged with Evans' murder.

McCoy-Key says sternly, “They were going to kill Josh regardless, or they were going to try and kill him regardless.”

She tells us the suspects are no strangers to feuds with her son adding, “Tristan broke into my son's house about a year ago and woke him up with a gun to his head.”

McCoy-Key reminisces about the sweet memories of her oldest son and says when he moved to Louisville's south side, the street life and it's dangers were uncomfortably close by, as she tells us, “Although I don't approve of the fact that my son carried a gun, there was many times that I thank God that he did because he would have been dead a lot sooner.”

A life was lost before dreams and hopes could be achieved. Evans' mother says she is staying strong for her two young daughters, and she is thankful that her son took to social media for one final post.

A benefit will be held to help the family raise money for a tombstone for Evans. The public is invited to Union Station Music Hall on Blue Lick Road next Saturday, Feb. 25, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Another fundraiser is planned on March 3, courtesy of the Louisville Broncos Youth Football League. We're told Josh's five-year-old sister is a cheerleader for the youth league.

If you’re able to help with providing a tombstone for Evans you can donate here https://www.gofundme.com/3ds10rc.

(© 2017 WHAS)