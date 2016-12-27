Mother loses house in fire two months after losing son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Mellanie Murphy headed to bed Saturday around 11 p.m. but was awoken about four hours later to find her home on fire. The cause is still under investigation.

"This is my first time being back in since it happened," she told WHAS11 as she returned Tuesday.

She gave us a look at what is left of her place she grew to love for 12 years. Murphy isn't walking out empty-handed. Some of her 13-year-old's clothes were untouched.

"I've kept every jersey of every team he's played for. They were actually in the closet in a tote and I got it. That'll make him happy," she said.

Two months ago, Murphy's 17-year-old son Jaden died from a brain bleed. She tried to save his ashes, but the fire was too intense for her to grab them. But for the fire chief, it was a risk worth taking. "I think he saw the despair in my eyes and he went in and got it," she said.

Everyone in the building made it out, including her neighbors who were also forced out. Murphy chooses not to see this year as a series of unfortunate events, but a time for fortunate new beginnings. "Two months after I lost Jaden, I lost my grandmother. And two weeks from burying my grandmother, I lost my home. So, that's more than some people can say, 'I can't handle that.' Well, with God's grace and support from family and friends, I can handle that," Murphy said with a smile.

If you would like to help with their expenses, click here. https://www.gofundme.com/35gnb0w