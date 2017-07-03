WHAS
Mother injured in deadly Henryville train crash released from hospital

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 3:23 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The Henryville, Ind. mother involved in a deadly train accident last week has officially been released from the hospital.

Last Wednesday Ericka Fouch and her two children were struck by a train in Henryville. Five-year-old Adalynn and 4-year-old Wyatt were both killed at the scene, and the mother was taken to University hospital where she was in serious condition.

The family said now that Ericka has been released, they will begin planning for the children's funeral arrangements.

