Mother goes after murder suspect in court

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Emotions ran high in court when the mother of two murder victims goes after their alleged killer.

Brice Rhoades laughed at the mother of Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway as officials rushed them out of the courtroom.

The brothers were found stabbed and burned in an alley in May 2016.

The judge did not find Marie Wren in contempt of court after that chaos.

The family says Rhodes snickers at them during court proceedings.

