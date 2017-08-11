Mother, children attacked during home break-in

Ricky Crawford and Earlena Richards are accused of attacking a mother and her children during a home break-in. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A mother, her 2-year-old girl, and 4-month-old twins were violently attacked in their own home during a break-in.

On Friday, the two people accused in the Bon Air attack are behind bars.

A police report detailing the crime says Ricky Crawford and Earlena Richards kicked in the door of the home and grabbed the victim's phone before she could call police.

That's when the report says they beat the woman's head into the ground until she lost consciousness. The victim awoke to her crying 2-year-old, at which point she told police, Crawford held the toddler upside down and shook it, before grabbing the twin babies and throwing them on a bed. The force knocking them against a headboard.

Richards and Crawford and a third person were arrested a week ago for ransacking the very same home.

