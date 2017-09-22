Mother charged in children's deaths after fatal car crash

(Photo: Fouch Family)

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The mother of two children killed in a horrific train crash in Henryville, Indiana has been charged with her children’s deaths. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull filed charges against Erica Fouch Friday morning at the Clark County Courthouse.

Fouch is facing two charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, two charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance and one charge of driving while suspended.

If convicted, Fouch could face up to 42 years in prison.

Her children, 5-year-old Adalynn and 4-year-old Wyatt, were pronounced dead after the SUV Fouch was driving collided with a train on State Road 160 in northern Clark County. Fouch was taken to the hospital, where she spent weeks recovering from the crash.

Indiana State Police, the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash and the investigation.

