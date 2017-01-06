WHAS
Mortenson Family Dental helps WHAS Crusade

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 12:26 PM. EST January 06, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Several hundred members of the WHAS Crusade for Children family got together thanks to Mortenson Family Dental.

1,000 team members packed the Downtown Marriott for the Mortenson Family Dental annual meeting. 

This is the second year, the Crusade, is the group’s charity of choice. 

Mortenson’s sixty locations in Kentucky and southern Indiana are now collecting for The Crusade.

They’ll announce their total during this year’s Crusade, which is June 3-4.


