MORNING BREW BLEND: Vote for your favorite John Conti coffee

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- John Conti, a small-batch, artisan coffee roaster, gave the Morning Brew team members--Juliana Valencia, Derrick Rose, Brooke Hasch and T.G. Shuck--their own coffee blend.
They took a tour of the John Conti Factory on Monday to get a behind the scenes look at how the coffee producer creates their blends.
Juliana's blend: Gourmet Blend
Derrick's blend: Breakfast Blend
Brooke's blend: Java Blue Batavia
T.G.'s blend: J.C. Signature Blend
VOTE now for your favorite coffee blend...
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs