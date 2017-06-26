MORNING BREW BLEND: Vote for your favorite John Conti coffee

Morning Brew Blend Contest (Photo: ThinkStock)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- John Conti, a small-batch, artisan coffee roaster, gave the Morning Brew team members--Juliana Valencia, Derrick Rose, Brooke Hasch and T.G. Shuck--their own coffee blend.

They took a tour of the John Conti Factory on Monday to get a behind the scenes look at how the coffee producer creates their blends.

Juliana's blend: Gourmet Blend

Derrick's blend: Breakfast Blend

Brooke's blend: Java Blue Batavia

T.G.'s blend: J.C. Signature Blend

