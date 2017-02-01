Morning Brew 2.1.17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Child struck, killed by vehicle in Chickasaw
-
Bardstown officers help overdose victim
-
Student arrested after gun found at Conway Middle
-
No ban, no wall, McConnell take our call
-
New charges against suspect in deadly crash
-
Beware of "Facebook Cloning"
-
Double murder convict to begin sentencing
-
Alleged drunk driver hits 9 pedestrians
-
Rally against Pres.Trump at McConnell office
-
Sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison
More Stories
-
Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme CourtJan 31, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
-
Charges not expected after toddler hit, killed on BroadwayJan 31, 2017, 7:33 p.m.
-
VIDEO: Bardstown officer saves man's life in busy…Jan 31, 2017, 11:01 p.m.