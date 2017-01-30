Morning Brew 1.30.17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Alleged drunk driver hits 9 pedestrians
-
First Alert Storm Team: Sunday night weather
-
Dozens hold demonstration at Louisville airport
-
Pastor protesting opening of liquor store
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
Jackson Co. woman dies in I-65 crash
-
Pitino on UofL's NCAA response
-
Louisville church holds prayer service for refugees
-
Iroquois cancels dance after fights at school
-
Search for suspect in mini horse stabbing
More Stories
-
Police: 2 dead, 9 struck in overnight DUI crashJan 29, 2017, 6:22 a.m.
-
Politicians, clergy weigh in on Trump immigration…Jan 29, 2017, 10:32 p.m.
-
Delta airborne again after outageJan 29, 2017, 7:44 p.m.