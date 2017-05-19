More tips pour in on unsolved Bardstown murder cases

Bardstown Murder Map (Photo: WHAS11)

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders is hopeful the four unsolved cases near Bardstown will be solved.

The stories we aired last week on those four unsolved cases brought in more phone calls and more potential tips to solve them. Generating phone calls was part of the reason why Commissioner Sanders agreed to meet with us.

Major Jeremy Thompson says they aren’t cold cases, they’re still working them beyond just getting new information.

They are still being worked by Nelson County Sheriff's Department and the FBI.

Bardstown, Kentucky will remain under a cloud until these cases are solved.

If you have information on these cases, the phone number to call is 270-766-5078, and the email for tips is ElliscaseEtips@KY.gov.

