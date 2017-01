(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--More than 8,000 people were without power Monday morning.

LG&E say the overnight power outage was caused by a problem with a Sub Station in the Algonquin neighborhood located at 7th and South 11th Street.

The power outage happened around 5:30 a.m.

That number of people without power dropped to 3,200.

