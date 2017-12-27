More than 150 transplants at Jewish Hospital

Jewish Hospital (Photo: WHAS 11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Jewish Hospital Trager Transplant Center saved more than 150 lives this year due to a record-breaking number of organ transplants.

As of December 27, 154 transplants have been performed and 187 organs have been transplanted at the center. That's the most in the center's 53-year history.

In 2017 the center also celebrated its 5,000th transplanted organ.

