LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- More than 100 construction workers spent the day on the sidewalk across the street from the Omni Hotel construction site. The workers walked off the site early this morning, citing unfair wages and labor abuse.

The workers, who are not part of the union, claim the wages have been unfair for months, but it wasn't until last night that they decided they were ready to speak out.

Throughout the day Wednesday, sounds of support could be heard from the street that stands between the workers and the company is abusing their labor.

"We don't want somebody stepping on us. We want to speak up. We shouldn't be paid less than everybody else. We deserved to be paid the same amount of money. We're doing what everybody else is doing,” Marco Cruz, who works at the site said.

The workers said they are only asking for the same amount of pay for the same amount of work. But they're now calling the request a battle they’ve been fighting for months.

Cruz said, "I started in November of last year, but everybody was afraid to say something until now. When they start lowering the salary that's when we speak up."

None of these workers are part of a union, and most are Latino.

Their attorney said their hourly wage is about $17 less than the union workers who are doing the same job. In the last two weeks, many of their wages have been lowered even more.

Labor attorney Dave Suetholz said, "What they want is so basic. They want to talk to someone from Brasfield and Gorrie, express their concerns that they're being singled out and treated way differently than anybody else, and all they have to do is just come and talk to them."

Suetholdz got involved Tuesday night. He recommended the group vote to decide what they want to do. For now, the decision is to hold off work until the pay is fair.

"They have been fed lies, some of their wages have been cut and they were told it was because of a repeal of the prevailing wage. The prevailing wage law has nothing to do with this project,” Suetholz said.

The workers are employed by two separate contractors, who were hired by Brasfield and Gorrie.

Representatives from Brasfield and Gorrie did not return our calls for this story, but they did issue this statement:

At the outset of the Omni Louisville Hotel project, wage rates for the project were established. Those wage rates were subject to legal challenges and proceedings brought by the Carpenters Union. Those wage rates have remained intact and have been in place since that time. All employees on the project site are being paid appropriately based upon the wage requirements which are applicable to this project.



Union workers did continue to work on the site Wednesday. However, union leaders from at least eight different organizations were with the non-union workers, supporting and advising them.

The workers who walked out today plan to do the same thing tomorrow.

