More quilting materials for Birdie

Birdie quilt update

Terry Davis of Jeffersonville, Indiana has given loads of material to Birdie Lively.

WHAS first covered the story about 2 years ago, putting the call out for material because Birdie needed some for the quilts she makes for children at Kosair. Little did she know the impression she would make on folks.

Terry Davis remembers her story when his mother in law Dolly O'Hare passed away. She wanted the material she so generously used to make clothes for others to be used for more good.

Terry Davis and countless others have taken material directly to Birdie's home or dropped it by the station for me to give her! Birdie doesn't feel overwhelmed by all that material. She feels inspired.

© 2017 WHAS-TV