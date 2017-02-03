More questions arise regarding UofL's accreditation

http://louisville.edu/

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- More trouble tonight for the University of Louisville and its accreditation status.

The school is currently on probation over questions raised in part by Governor Matt Bevin's actions to replace the Board of Trustees.



As a part of the probation, the school handed over the recently completed State Auditor’s report on the University Foundation and its relationship with the school.



The accreditation agency found several issues with that relationship and is now asking more questions of the school, including information about its personnel appointments and control of finances.



Now the school must supply more information and it will be up to the accreditation agency if they expand the current on-going review.

